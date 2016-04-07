New Olympic size pool opens in Midland

Com Aquatics opened their new Olympic size swimming pool to the public, Thursday.

Executive Director Brad Swendig said they outgrew their practice space.

The new pool also gives area swim teams another option to go practice.

Swendig goes also said it's a facility for everyone, with programs available for every skill level.

The grand opening weekend will continue Friday with a community party from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

