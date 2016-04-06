TABC cracking down on underage drinking in Midland

This past spring break, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) did a statewide undercover sting. They were looking for businesses selling booze to minors. You may be surprised with how cities in West Texas ranked.

Some minors go to liquor stores and convenience stores hoping to purchase alcohol and not get carded, but local retailers aren't taking the bait, because they don't want to sacrifice their business for a sale.

Of the cities in Texas investigated, 92% of retailers were successful in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors during the spring break weeks.

Last year a total of 930 stings were performed. This time around, a total of 1488 TABC licensed business were apart of the operation.

Only 116 businesses were cited for violating the Alcoholic Beverage Code. Midland was one of five cities apart of the West Texas stings. Other cities included El Paso, Lubbock, Abilene, and Amarillo.

15 businesses were put to the the test in Midland. Only one business failed, and was cited because of the violation. Of the five cities in West Texas, Lubbock was the only city that had zero items sold to a minor. El paso, Abilene, and Amarillo each had one violation.

Robert Saenz, TABC Chief of Field Operations says these numbers are significantly better than in years past.

"We're extremely pleased that the retailer compliance rate continues to climb, even as more businesses are being tested during these operations.This goes to show that Texas retailers are taking the law seriously and are doing an outstanding job when it comes to keeping alcohol out of the hand of minors," said Saenz.

For the complete results from the underage drinking sting, you can visit www.tabc.state.tx.us.

