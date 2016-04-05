Another person sentenced in drug trafficking investigation

A drug trafficking conspiracy around $1.3 million dollars worth of marijuana into Hobbs, New Mexico.

Several people are now in prison for the scheme.

Authorities say 46-year-old Claudio Martinez Jr. and 62-year-old Norberto Aranda would recruit drivers.

The drivers would then pick up large amounts of the drug along the Mexican border in Brewster and Presidio, and take it to Hobbs.

An investigation into the conspiracy went on from December 2012 to May 2013. During that time, authorities seized over 2,640 pounds of marijuana.

Martinez was sentenced Friday to just under 22 years in prison, plus 8 years probation.

Aranda was sentenced last May to 20 years in prison, and 10 years probation.

Others arrested in connection with the scheme included Jerry Teel, Gerald Teel, William Davis, Keisha Davis, and 11 others.

They each received 3 to 5 years in prison.

