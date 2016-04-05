One dead in Pecos County crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Ruidoso woman is dead after a wreck in Pecos county.

The crash happened just after 9:00 Monday morning at the intersection of FM 1776 and Highway 285, about 10 miles south of Coyanosa.

The report says a Toyota Avalon failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Mitsubishi Outlander Sport slammed into the back left side of the car.

A passenger in the Toyota, Sharron Rhoten, 85, died from her injuries in the crash.

Another passenger was treated and released, while the driver suffered only minor injures.

The driver and passenger of the Outlander were both treated and released.

