Victim in Midland strangulation case dies

A midland woman who police say was strangled by her husband has died. Now her husband could be accused of killing her.

NewsWest 9 confirmed Natasha Morris died after being in the hospital for more than a week. Right now it’s not clear what new charges if any her husband, Benjamin Moore, will face.

"It's a harsher law that comes into effect when your family member is involved," said Midland’s Public Information Officer, Sara Bustilloz.

Natasha's Moore’s death brings more questions than answers; especially when it comes to the fate of her husband, Benjamin Moore.

Moore is accused of strangling Natasha with a curling iron cord more than a week ago. When police first arrived, the arrest documents say Moore told them someone might have snuck in the couple’s home and hung Natasha or told her to do it. The documents also say the family knew the couple had a history of domestic violence, but they weren't the only ones.

"They have lived in several other places so they haven't all occurred in Midland,” said Bustilloz.

“Their fights would get pretty loud and eventually he would come outside and pace back and forth as if he was trying to calm himself down," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Moore's criminal record spans throughout several West Texas counties including sexual assault and possession of marijuana.

"The history of domestic disputes is something that will be looked at, I assume, when this case goes to court,” said Bustilloz. “It was something that obviously was considered in our case.”

With Natasha's death officials say all that's left to do if fight for justice.

"Now we're just going to go to work and see what we can do to bring justice and bring this family some sense of peace,” said Bustilloz.

Moore is still in jail tonight with a $150,000 bond.

As of now, there's no word if that bond will increase if new charges are brought against him.

