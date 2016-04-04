"Suspicious package" Identified as Geokinetics Company's Property

Sergeant Tony Everett, with the Big Spring Police Department, confirmed that Big Spring police officers were called out to the east parking lot of Big Spring High School early Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they were not able to quickly identify the device.

Big Spring Police then setup a 500 foot evacuation of the immediacy of the area.

School officials were then notified of the suspicious package.

Around 7:40 Monday morning, police identified the suspicious package as a "FairField Node" that is used to collect seismic data.

Police later discovered that the device had been placed by the Geokinetics Company, which was confirmed by a representative with Geokinetics, as their property.