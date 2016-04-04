18-wheeler Rollover on Loop 250 and Interstate 20

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that an 18-wheeler was involved in a rollover crash.

Officials with DPS say it was a mail transport truck that was traveling Southbound Loop-250 near the I-20 intersection.



DPS Troopers received the call at 5:22 Monday morning.



The accident has not been deemed fatal.



Traffic is being directed to go into the far left lane around the crash.



DPS Troopers are still on scene investigating the rollover accident.

