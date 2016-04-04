Big Spring High school canceled due to a suspicious package - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES/KBYG) -

According to our media partners at KBYG, school at Big Spring High School will be canceled today, Monday, April 4th. 

George Bancroft, the Big Spring I.S.D spokesman says that a suspicious package was found in the Blakenship Field parking lot on the east side of the Big Spring High School campus. 

Bancroft says the package is not a threat to students, faculty, and staff. 

However, as a precautionary measure, school will be canceled today. 

All other campuses in the Big Spring school district will have normal school schedules.

