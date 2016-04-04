Big Spring High school canceled due to a suspicious package

According to our media partners at KBYG, school at Big Spring High School will be canceled today, Monday, April 4th.

George Bancroft, the Big Spring I.S.D spokesman says that a suspicious package was found in the Blakenship Field parking lot on the east side of the Big Spring High School campus.

Bancroft says the package is not a threat to students, faculty, and staff.



However, as a precautionary measure, school will be canceled today.



All other campuses in the Big Spring school district will have normal school schedules.

