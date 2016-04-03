Adopt a pet at the farmer's market

Pets up for adoption at the Midland Farmer's Market (Source: Midland's Farmer's Market Facebook)

Enjoy furry hugs and kisses at the Farmer’s Market this year.

The Midland Downtown Farmers Market kicked off the season on Saturday.

Today they're announcing the Dust Bowl Animal Rescue will be joining them throughout the year.

Every second Saturday of each month you'll be able to adopt puppies and dogs of all sizes.

All animals are vaccinated and spayed and neutered before adoption.

The farmer's market will be at the Museum of the Southwest in Midland Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 to 12:30.

To find more information on the Market visit www.midlanddowntownfarmersmarket.com or for the Dust Bowl Animal Rescue visit www.dustbowlanimalrescue.com

