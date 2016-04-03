Midland man killed in highway crash

Edward James Pittinger, 58, from Midland died after a tractor struck him on State Highway 158, on Friday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said, Librado Mares-Ochoa, 49, was driving a truck tractor west on State Highway 158. At the same time Pittinger was heading east on 158.

Mares-Ochoa entered the eastbound lane and hit Pittinger and Karen Sue Pittinger, 61.

Pittinger’s passenger suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Dana Ellis said both her parents, Pittinger's, were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but her father's broke on impact. DPS Trooper, Justin Baker confirmed the Pittinger's were buckled up.

Mares-Ochoa was not hurt in the crash.

DPS Troopers said road conditions were wet and it was still raining at the time of the crash.

