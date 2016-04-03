West Texas Investors returns to CNBC this summer

A West Texas series is making its way back on the small screen.

Rooster McConaughey, from the West Texas Investors, posted a picture on his Facebook page saying, Knock, knock...we’re back.”

The west Texas investors club returns to CNBC this summer, June 7.

The trio first made their debut in 2015, sharing their wealth with other entrepreneurs by investing in their companies.

The investors invite ambitious entrepreneurs from across America to come to west Texas to make their case to secure funding for their ventures.

