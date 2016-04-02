Blue Origin's successful test launch

Smoke trails of the "New Shepard" (Source: Marfa Public Radio Facebook)

Blue Origin, the commercial space company, completed another test launch this morning.

Smoke trails were seen as the "New Shepard", space craft, test launch lifted a few minutes before 10 a.m. today from their facility out of Van Horn.

Marfa Public Radio said, “About 10 to 15 minutes later a loud explosive boom was heard across the ranchland around the test facility.”

The craft's small crew capsule followed parachuting down, touching just before 10:30.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.