Gas leak scare at Big Spring High School

Early Friday morning, staff with the Big Spring High School smelled what seemed to be natural gas.

The Big Spring Fire Department and Big Spring Police Department were called in and used leak detection devices.

Students, faculty, and staff were kept outside while the gas supply to the high school was shut off.

After taking precautionary measures, officials found that no gas leaks were detected.

There was a 10 minute delay of school commencement.

Classes and normal school operations have continued as scheduled.

Atmos Energy is now executing a pressure check of the gas lines at Big Spring High School.

At this time, there is no threat of danger for students and staff.

