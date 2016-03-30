Fire crews battle massive blaze in south Ector County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fire crews battle massive blaze in south Ector County

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Crews have been working since 5:30 Wednesday afternoon on a fire in Pleasant Farms.

It's on W Fig Street and S Klondyke Avenue.

Fire officials say the flames got to 50-60 feet high.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

