E.C.I.S.D. School Board approves boundary changes, contract extension

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, the Ector County School Board Trustees voted to change Cameron Elementary to a full-day magnet school.

The elementary currently only offers after-school magnet programs.

The change to a full magnet school means there will no longer be a mandatory attendance zone for the campus.

In order to accommodate Cameron's boundaries being dissolved, the school board also approved boundary changes for Zavala, Travis and Blackshear Elementaries.

Some students will have to change school next school year, if they choose not to attend Cameron.

The school board also approved extending Superintendent Tom Crowe's contract.

Crowe was hired in December of 2014, signing a contract that would run through June of 2017.

The decision extends his contract through December of 2019, adding an additional one and a half years.

School Board President Nelson Minyard said the trustees chose to do this to show the district stands behind Crowe and the changes he is making.

