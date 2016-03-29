Midland man behind bars in connection with strangulation

A Midland woman is fighting for her life tonight. She was found hanging from an iron cable in a closet. Police arrested her husband for the crime.

When police arrived to Benjamin Moore’s home Saturday he told them one thing. The arrest documents say something else.

Police found Natasha Moore hanging by a curling iron cord in the bedroom closet Saturday. Benjamin Moore, the man accused of strangling her was also inside their home, on the 700 block of West Michigan.

Benjamin told the cops, the couple had been arguing, that's when he said Moore walked into the closet with the curling iron. He said he heard noises and went to go check on her, he says she hung herself, but he didn't cut her down

"When he called 9-1-1 he had allegedly prodded her with a pull-up bar to see if she would respond when she didn't respond that's when he called 9-1-1,” said Midland’s Public Information Officer, Sara Bustilloz.

When officers showed up Benjamin stuck with the same story but he added that someone might have snuck in and hung her or told her to do it to get him in trouble. However, their apartment does not have a back door.

The couple's front door neighbor says this wasn't the first time they argued in the two months they had lived here.

"I have my window open and it's right across from their apartment and I'd hear them yelling at each other,” said the neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. “Fights would get pretty loud and eventually he would come outside and pace back and forth as if he was frustrated but trying to calm himself down."

"The injuries that she had to her neck were actually consistent with strangulation versus self-hanging," said Bustilloz.

Police say Natasha is still recovering from her injuries and has not been able to explain what really happened.

Benjamin has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

"It's a harsher law that comes into effect when your family member is involved,” said Bustilloz. “Those charges could change depending on her condition."

If Natasha passes officials say they will push for a murder charge.

Benjamin's bond has been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.