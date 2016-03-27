Man wanted for armed robberies in New Mexico

Man wanted for more than one armed robbery in Eddy County (Courtesy: KWES)

A man is wanted out of Eddy County for more than one armed robbery.

Carlsbad Police Department and the Eddy County Crimestoppers need your help finding the man responsible.

Authorities said the robberies began in at the beginning of the year through several businesses, including Allsup's Convenience Store.

Officials say the man usually walks in at night covering his face. He points the handgun at the clerk and demands money.

If you have any information on these robberies or see any suspicious activity you can call crime stoppers at 575-887-1888.

Your call will remain anonymous.

