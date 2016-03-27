Pilot seriously injured in Texas plane crash

Marathon Volunteer Fire Department Officials said a resident called to report a plane crash Saturday just before 4:30 p.m.

The MVFD said the crash happened north of Highway 90 next to the Marathon Motel.

When they arrived they found a small, single engine plane lying on its roof. The pilot was seriously injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters checked the plane for any signs of fuel leaking or danger of combustion. Several other agencies assisted in the crash, the Brewster County Sheriff Office, Game Warden, Erin Albright and Alpine EMS.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.