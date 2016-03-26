On October 14, 1987, 18 month old Jessica McClure was playing in her aunt's backyard, in West Texas, Midland to be exact.

Baby Jessica slipped and fell down a well and was trapped for 58 hours.

The entire nation watched as she was finally rescued on October 16.

Today Jessica turns 30 and she's doing fine.

Happy Birthday Baby Jessica!

