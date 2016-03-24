Charges rejected against man who was accused of assault by strangulation

The severe weather across the area is causing power outages. Over 7,415 customers are currently without power across the city of Midland.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
The George W. Bush Childhood Home is a remarkable attraction for the Tall City. This week U.S. Representative Mike Conaway reintroduced a resolution that would endeavor an analysis to make the home a national historical landmark and part of the National Park System.
Many Odessans are still trying to pick up the pieces from last week's hail storms and now the City of Odessa wants to ask the state to step in. The state guidelines for stepping in require at least 25 homes to be unlivable and uninsured.
Lots of damage reports are starting to come in from the city of Hobbs. The National Weather Service is reporting that Millen Drive, east of Highway 18, is closed due to flooding.
