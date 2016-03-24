Charges rejected against man who was accused of assault by stran - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Charges rejected against man who was accused of assault by strangulation

Joshua Jimenez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joshua Jimenez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: Ector County Attorney Bobby Bland tells us the charges against Jimenez were rejected in Feb. 2017. 

We're told the victim didn't want to prosecute. 

---------------------

A man was arrested after a fight with his wife ended with him choking her, dragging her by the hair and then punching her in the face.

Odessa police were called out to the 200 block of East 99th Street for a domestic disturbance in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers found Joshua Jimenez, 29, and his 27-year old wife at the address. 

According to authorities, Jimenez and his wife got into an argument. Jimenez threw his wife against the wall and strangled her. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into the bathroom before punching her in the face.

Officers saw injuries to the wife’s face as well as scratches on her body.

Jimenez was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation family violence.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

