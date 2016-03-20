One dead in early morning southeast Odessa crash

OPD says alcohol was a possible factor in deadly Southeast Crash

An El Paso man is dead after an early morning crash in southeast Odessa.

Odessa Police Officers responded to the north service road on the 7600 block of East Interstate 20 just after midnight on Sunday.

Rogelio Lara, 30, was driving, a 2003 Isuzu Rodeo, eastbound on the service road when he veered into the wrong lane.

Authorities said Lara overcorrected before entering the median and rolling onto I-20.

Lara died at the scene.

Officers said alcohol was a possible factor in the crash.

The investigation still continues.

