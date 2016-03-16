El Taco Tako owner fires back with lawsuit for defamation

The owners of a local restaurant are firing back after a video started trending on social media, which they claim is fake.

The owners of El Taco Tako say that video is hurting their business.

They've now filed a petition for a lawsuit against the people who posted it. El Taco Tako owner, Eliseo Bello, fired back with a lawsuit against Vanessa Galindo and Carlos Villa after they posted a video the restaurant owner, Bello said, went viral.

Vanessa Galindo and Carlos Villa posted the video on their Facebook on November 7.

According to their posts, the video allegedly shows a worm wiggling out of ground beef. Vanessa said she took the video as she was wiping the food off her table at home.

Bello also emphasized both Vanessa and Carlos were long term clients. The lawsuit stated they had been visiting the place about two to three times a week for the last 13 to 14 years and never had any kind of complaint with the restaurant and always found food to be satisfactory and enjoyable.

Carlos has since removed his post on the alleged worm findings, but while it was up for anyone to see, Bello heard Carlos say, "he is going to close the *explicit* down" and "I don't like that lady anyways."

As soon as Bello saw the video he, himself, called the health department to come and check his restaurant. The lawsuit says when the department came to check out the business, they found everything in compliance and according to standards.

A copy of the health department inspection showed that El Taco Tako scored a 98 out of 100, with only one violation found.

The lawsuit also says the health department investigator confirmed that this kind of worm can't come from fried meat and can't survive the cooking process.

Bello's lawsuit says because of the bad publicity of the video, the shares, the comments and views, he is asking both Vanessa and Carlos to appear before a judge for alleged defamation, libel and slander, business disparagement, tortuous interference and conspiracy.

