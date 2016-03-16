One killed in Orla crash

One man is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash in Reeves county.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a tanker truck carrying crude oil and a tanker truck carrying water collided on RM 652, 3 miles west of Orla.

According to DPS Charlie Hardy, 49, of El Paso was headed east, while Urquiola Gusto,50, of Hobbs was traveling west

State troopers believe Hardy fell asleep behind the wheel before his semi drifted into oncoming traffic and hit the other truck driven by Gusto.

Gusto sustained non-incapacitating injuries but Hardy died in the crash.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.