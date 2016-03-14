Mothers stand together after one gets shamed for breastfeeding

After a mother was shamed for breastfeeding at the Midland Park Mall, several West Texas moms got together and decided to stand by her side.

They plan to gather at the mall later this month to prove a point.

Mothers in West Texas say they will stand by one another and empower each other.

A mother had to breast feed her son during our interview and described how she does it in a discrete way.

"This is how I breastfeed when we are out and about," said Niquie Nimmons. "This is it, like I said, unless you're really looking you won't be able to tell."

Nimmons is not the only one standing up for a mother who was shamed for breastfeeding at the mall.

Lisa Montes says, her son was born less than two weeks ago and she's still new at the parenting thing but says nothing anyone says will stop her from breastfeeding her little Jiovanni.

"It's natural," said Lisa. "If our boobs weren't meant to feed children then they wouldn't produce milk. But honestly I don't think it's fair, like would you like to eat under a blanket? No. So why should my son have to eat under a blanket?"

A few mothers shared their opinion with us via NewsWest9 Facebook comments.

Joyce Bailey said, "I support breastfeeding momma's. Three of my grandbabies were breastfed. One still is is. There is nothing wrong with breastfeeding your baby!"

Nimmons' son is turning one this week and she said she will continue to breastfeed for several reasons.

"It's free. We bought a pump, some nursing shirts and bras but I don't think what we've spent so far is anywhere close to what we would've spent on formula," said Nimmons.

"I think breastfeeding is awesome," Montes said. "It's great for the baby, it's great for the mom. It's helped me lose weight so I'm happy."

"He's only gotten sick once and it wasn't really a sickness, it was more of the sniffles. He had cradle cap and I put breast milk on his head and scrubbed it with a little water and it's gone," said Nimmons.

A group of moms have planned to sit in at Midland Park Mall to prove a point, in their words, empowering each other to continue to breast feed their kids in public without it being frowned upon.

NewsWest9 spoke with the Midland Park Mall who said, "Midland Park Mall absolutely supports a mother's right to breastfeed her child wherever she may choose," said Kevin Church, Midland Park Mall Manager. "Our top priority is to provide a safe and comfortable shopping experience for all of our customers."

Mothers created the "Let's Support Public Breastfeeding" event on Facebook. They invited moms breastfeeding now, moms who have breast fed and even daddies to show some support on Saturday, March 26, 2016, starting at noon.

So far, 78 moms are going and 181 are interested in this event.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.