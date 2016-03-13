Nissan recalls 47k Leaf cars for brake problems

Japanese automaker Nissan is recalling more than 47,000 electric leafs in the U.S. and Canada over potential brake problems.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says cold weather can cause a relay within the car's brake booster to fail.

The brakes still work, but they are harder to use.

Nissan will let leaf owners know if they need the repair. Dealers will reprogram the necessary software for free.

The recall includes leafs from model years 2013 through 2015.

