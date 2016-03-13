Drop-off your bulky items at the Odessa recycling center

The city of Odessa is giving you the opportunity to get rid of your bulky items.

The drop-off event is next Saturday, March 19 at the Odessa Recycling Center between 8 a.m. and noon.

This is the time to get rid of unwanted furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items that do not fit in the alleyway trash cans. They will also be taking household chemicals like antifreeze, oil, paints and fertilizers.

The Recycling Center is located at 816 W. 42nd Street.

For more information you can call solid waste at (432) 368-3510.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.