Dirt bike crash kills Seminole man

A Seminole resident died in a dirt bike crash on Friday, it happened after 3:45 p.m.

Orlando Contreras, 34, was driving south on County Road 301 K, about five miles southwest of Seminole, when Department of Public Safety Troopers said he failed to negotiate a curved portion of the roadway.

Contreras' dirt bike was off the road when it hit a pipe fence.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

