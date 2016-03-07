Authorities looking for RV stolen from tire shop

A Van Horn resident needs your help finding the person who stole an RV.

The Van Horn Sheriff's Office said an RV was taken from Guillen's Tire Shop on Sunday, March 6.

Residents in West Texas are asked to keep an eye out for it. It has California tag 1KM-9818.

If you're still not sure it might be the exact one, officials gave out a Vehicle Identification Number, which is 1SY200R222A000295.

If you have any information contact the Van Horn Sheriff's Office at (432) 283-2060.

