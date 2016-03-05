Arkansas man dies in Midland County crash

An Arkansas man is dead after a crash is reported in Midland, on Saturday's morning hours, March 5.

DPS Deputies said San Antonio resident, 39-year-old Emmett Madison was pulling a trailer with his 2015 Peterbilt Truck Tractor. He was driving westbound on FM-1379, about 33 miles South of Midland around 6:30 Saturday morning.

At the same time, 41-year-old Stewart Hamblen from Arkansas was driving his 2007 GMC Sierra Pickup westbound on FM-1379.

Madison tried to turn, that's when Hamblen rear ended the back of Madison's trailer.

The Arkansas resident died at the scene.

The San Antonian was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Both men were wearing their seat-belts, according to DPS Deputies on scene.

