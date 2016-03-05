Movement of military aircraft on New Mexico roads

The New Mexico Department of Transportation, (NMDOT) said a large, over-sized load of a military aircraft will move through the state starting Saturday, March 5. It will end on Monday, March 7.

The over-sized load will travel through five of New Mexico’s six transportation districts. The move will be conducted by NMDOT. The New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) will assist at all times.

Overnight travel of the load has been arranged. Motorists are warned this move is taking place and delays may occur.

The movement schedule is below, with time estimates:

• March 4 – Depart Gallup at 10:00pm

• March 5 – Arrive Moriarty at 5:00am

• March 5 – Depart Moriarty at 10:00pm

• March 6 – Arrive Roswell at 5:00am

• March 6 – Depart Roswell at 10:00pm for Hobbs

