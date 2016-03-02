Family friends continue to mourn the McDonald's death

A longtime family of the McDonald family is heartbroken over the tragedy, but he believes Gregg and Jana would want forgiveness for their son.

“"If there could be a perfect family, in my eyes, they would be it,” said Evan Rodgers. “And the perfect example of how to be parents, which is why this doesn't make sense."

Family friends continue to mourn the death of Gregg and Jana McDonald. Evan Rogers, a longtime family friend, says he will continue to pray for the couple's other child, Grace McDonald.

"It's probably overwhelming, but I know that she just lost her entire family, I can't imagine that. Both of her parents are dead, and her brother is in jail for a really long time. And so she just needs encouragement," said Rogers.

Still Rogers says the McDonald's were very forgiving and strongly believed in their faith. Rogers said the victims would encourage our community to forgive their son for what he did.

"But also, we can't forget about Gabe. Gabe also needs us, in whatever way is possible since he's incarcerated. He needs encouragement and he needs prayer and he needs people to be there for him," said Rogers.

Rogers emphasized Gabe only turned 17 a couple of weeks ago. The family friend says the couple’s legacy will live on through the people they mentored.

"Although it is a tragedy, you know, they're standing before their Creator, and I couldn't be anymore happier for them," said Rogers.

Flowers were dropped off at the victim’s home by other residents. The quiet community now bids farewell to the McDonald’s.

