Missing Midland teen found

Midland police were searching for 16-year-old Ivan James. He was last seen around 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Feb. 28 at his home in the 4500 block of St. Andrews.

Ivan was found about a mile and a half south of Five Points which is a subdivision in the county. He was found by a Midland County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

Ivan has a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects his mental capacity. MPD previously said Ivan is not very verbal and often repeats what is said to him.

Ivan was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, light pajama pants and black crocs.

