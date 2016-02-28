Failure to yield kills one in Ector County crash

A traffic crash killed one out of five people involved.

Department of Public Safety Deputies were called out U.S. 385 and E. 100th Street, approximately 1 mile north of Odessa on Saturday, Feb. 27 around 8:38 P.M.

77-year-old Freddy Deras Hinojos, the Odessa driver of a 2012, Chevy Malibu, was driving South on U.S. 385. Hinojos tried turning East onto 100th St. At the same time 18-year-old, Xavier Garcia Montoya, a Hobbs resident, was driving North on U.S. 385 on the inside lane.

Hinojos failed to yield right of way to Montoya's 2015, GMC 2500, causing Montoya's truck to hit Hinojo's passenger side. Hinojos was pronounced dead by Deputies. DPS said he was wearing his seat belt.

Montoya and his two out of three passengers were not injured. 43-year-old Javier Montoya reported non-incapacitating injuries. DPS said All were to be wearing seat belts.

