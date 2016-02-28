Midland man accidentally pulls the trigger - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland man accidentally pulls the trigger

Midland man accidentally shot himself Midland man accidentally shot himself
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dentcrest around 3:00 A.M. Sunday Feb. 28.

A 23-year-old man accidentally shot himself.

MPD Officials said the man is doing fine.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly