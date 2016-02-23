Second trial for the murder of Kilgore football coach underway

Jurors heard opening statements in the second trial for the murder of Trey Sands. He was a former Kilgore football coach who went missing and was killed two years ago.

This time Charles Morrow is being tried in Alpine. He's accused of helping bury the body. Morrow is one of three people accused in the death of Trey Sands.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office said Keith McWilliams shot and killed Trey Sands in October 2014. After he was arrested he led deputies to the body at a makeshift grave at a Terlingua Ranch.

McWilliams was found guilty at the beginning of Feb. 2016 and sentenced to life behind bars.

After the guilty verdict, Kara Sands, the victim's sister, said, "It's bittersweet because you're happy if a person is convicted and is going away but we don't have Trey, and you can't bring Trey back, but this is justice for him."

Rhonda Bloom was also arrested in connection to the murder. However, her murder charge was dropped and later reduced to tampering with evidence.

Kara Sands says her family will attend the trial, seeking justice for her brother.

Morrow is being tried for one count of 1st degree murder and if convicted, could spend anywhere between 5 and 99 years in prison.

