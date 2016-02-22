3 Republican candidates up for Andrews County sheriff

Andrews County will soon have a new sheriff. Three candidates are vying for the spot in next Tuesday’s primary election.

Andrews will bid farewell to their current sheriff Sam Jones giving three Republicans the opportunity to fill his shoes next year.

Jones said that he would not seek re-election this year. Instead, he's retiring at the end of December.

Jones started working in Andrews County in 1982 but didn't take office until 2001. After 34 years of serving the county he's ready to hang up his badge.

Mark Greenhaw, Rusty Stewart and Carl Shanks are all up for the position. Each one has their own support system.

A page supporting Greenhaw was created, that now has 680 followers and counting. A few comments on our Facebook say, "I back Mark 100 percent, said Thomas Tyler.

“He was good at everything he has done” and “worked with Mark at the Sheriff’s Office in the early 1990's and I learned a lot from him,” said Jerry Johnston. “He is a great guy and I can't think of a better man for the job.”

Meanwhile, Rusty Stewart, a current investigator for the sheriff's department, also has his own politician page. He was recently asked a question that said, "Mr. Stewart, do you support the 2nd Amendment? And if you do and the Federal Government tells you to take away guns from Andrews residents, what will you do?" Stewart replied saying, "yes, I do support 2nd amendment rights." He will be the first person they can try to go through to take them away.

Finally, Carl Shanks, a deputy with more than 30 years of experience on the field, is also in the running.

Currently, there are no Democratic candidates, meaning the winner of the election on Tuesday will win the position.

Early voting ends Friday, February 26.

For more information, call the Andrews County Elections Office at (432) 524-1463.

