Man uses threatening note to rob Odessa store

A search is underway for a suspect who used a threatening note to rob an Odessa store.

The robbery happened on Sunday at the Dollar General around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of West University.

Authorities said a Hispanic man walked into the store and handed the clerk a note saying he had a gun and was demanding money.

The man took off with an unknown amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as having a goatee, red hoodie and black pants.

