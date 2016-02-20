Driver rolls-over after allegedly texting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Driver rolls-over after allegedly texting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A one vehicle crash was reported off of FM 3503 and South Loop 338, Saturday February 20.

Officials on scene said the driver in this case was distracted after texting.

She went off the road, over corrected causing her car to roll over on its side.

Odessa officials said the driver was banged up but she refused to be taken to the hospital.

