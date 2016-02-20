Registration for youth sports happening at Odessa YMCA

The Odessa Family YMCA would like to announce a free Family Fund Day to allow families to sign their kids up for Tackle Football and Youth Cheer.

Families will be able to meet coaches and administrators and ask questions. Anyone who attends will get a free day pass to the Odessa YMCA to swim with

their family. Jumpers, Zumba for mom and dad and food trucks will be on site as well as live music.

Parents and Children of All Ages are invited Saturday, February 20 from 1 to 4 P.M. You can stop by 3001 E. University.

“This is a chance to come out and enjoy the Odessa Y and learn more about these two great activities for your children,” said Ed Moreno, CEO of the Odessa Family YMCA. “These are our two most popular programs and we get so many questions we want to give parents a chance to meet our wonderful coaches before the season begins.”

The first 15 sign-ups get a Free Family Membership for 3 months.

For more information, contact Ed Moreno at Ed@odessaymca.org or call 432-438-2392.

