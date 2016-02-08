Victim released from hospital after throat cut

The woman, victim of a Midland man, has been released from Midland Memorial after the man cut her throat.

The man was arrested following a chase in Culberson County over the weekend.

Midland police said Esequiel Macias Rivas, 24, was arrested in Culberson County after being wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

According to the report, Midland police were called out to the 2900 block of West Louisiana Avenue where Macias Rivas reportedly cut the throat of a woman in front of her children.

City of Midland, Public Information Officer, Sara Bustilloz said "It was a gruesome crime. He specifically cut her throat with the children there."

Police said Macias Rivas was said to have lived there but recently moved out.

The woman who was injured was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities say Macias Rivas fled the scene and DPS Troopers found him in Culberson County after he was seen driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 10.

Macias Rivas was later taken into custody following a chase and later taken to the Midland County Jail where he remains behind bars.

The victim's identity has not been released as the investigation continues

