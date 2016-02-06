I-20 closed beginning Monday

Odessa residents get mentally prepared to wake up early this upcoming week, Feb. 8 through Feb.12. as big changes are coming for Interstate 20 and Crane Avenue.

Eastbound I-20 will be closed as the Crane Avenue Bridge project continues. Drivers will be moved onto the median and into one lane.

For those of you traveling west, these will remain the same.

Speed limit in the work area is 50 miles per hour. For your safety, you are asked to find alternate routes.

This project also includes replacing the Tank Farm Road Overpass in East Midland.

Overall work is scheduled to be done by July 2016.

