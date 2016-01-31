Public hearing on widening of University Boulevard

A second public hearing is scheduled for Monday evening Feb. 1 in Odessa.

The hearing includes proposed improvements to University Boulevard between Hancock and Grandview.

City officials say this is to make it a five lane street with a right of way of 74 feet.

This will help improve safety and congestion.

Residents are invited to make comments.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the Odessa College Fine Arts Center.

