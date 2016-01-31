Be prepared for road closures in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Be prepared for road closures in Midland

Road Closures in Midland Road Closures in Midland
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Residents in Midland take precautions as you head out the door Monday morning Feb. 1 and be prepared for some road closures.

The drainage improvement project continues.

Homestead Boulevard  will be closed between 6008 and 6012.

Traffic will be detoured through adjacent streets until the repairs are completed.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly