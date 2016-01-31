Jazzy and Ben need a new home

Meet jazzy she is a fully vetted Shepard mix female.

Jazzy is very sweet and very mellow.

She loves to lie next to you and eat biscuits all day.

You too can give this girl a forever home.

Ben is a very active fully vetted Shepard mix male.

Ben enjoys long walks and he likes to play with other dogs.

Ben needs an active family to keep up with all his energy.

Remember you must have a valid drivers license and a utility bill with a matching address to adopt.

If you would like to see Jazzy or Ben or would like to see other pets you can stop by the Odessa Animal Shelter.

You can also logon to www.odessapd.com/ac.

