Crane County looking for Missing Teen

Officials in Crane County need your help finding a missing teen.

He was last seen in Crane on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 5 p.m.

He’s identified as 15-year-old Patrick Michael Butler.

Authorities think he might now be in Odessa.

Butler is 5”8’, weighs about 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and white polo shirt, with blue jeans and red and white Jordan shoes

He also had a black hoodie.

If you have any information on where he might be you are asked to call the Crane County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 432-558-3571 or 432-558-3572.

