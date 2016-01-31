New details released in connection with deadly Ector County motorcycle accident

Authorities have released new information regarding a deadly car-motorcycle accident in Ector County.



The accident happened on Sunday afternoon on FM 2020, about three miles east of Odessa.



Authorities say a motorcycle driven by John Korloch was traveling westbound on FM 2020 when a car, traveling southbound on Flamingo Avenue, hit the motorcycle.



Korloch was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the car, Maria Sandoval, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.