New details released in connection with deadly Ector County moto - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New details released in connection with deadly Ector County motorcycle accident

Motorcycle Crash on University and Flamingo Motorcycle Crash on University and Flamingo
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Authorities have released new information regarding a deadly car-motorcycle accident in Ector County.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon on FM 2020, about three miles east of Odessa.

Authorities say a motorcycle driven by John Korloch was traveling westbound on FM 2020 when a car, traveling southbound on Flamingo Avenue, hit the motorcycle.

Korloch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, Maria Sandoval, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly