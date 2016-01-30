Pickup flips on its side during Odessa Crash

A man was arrested after driving intoxicated.

OPD Officers said Michael Moore was driving near University and Muskingum where he crashed his Escape into a Toyota Tundra.

The pick up flipped on its side on the 2700 block of North Muskingum around 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Officers said they could smell alcohol in Moore’s breath.

Moore failed sobriety test and was arrested and charged with a third degree felony for DWI, since he had two prior convictions out of Tom Green County for DWI.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.