Final arrests made in connection to Jevon Callaway death

One by one the suspects accused of murder in the death of a Mississippi man were being put behind bars.

The final arrests of two men were made Monday in connection to a deadly shooting at Brewskies bar in Odessa back in June 2015.

Jevon Callaway, 31, from Mississippi was killed.

Bryant Alexander, 24, is facing aggravated assault charges and Aubrey Smith, 23, is facing the same charge and an evading charge after he tried to run from Odessa Police during his arrest but was caught.

The two men are part of a total of five arrests for the shooting and killing of Callaway.

Police say a fight broke out between Callaway and 25-year-old Anthony Hunt inside the bar.

The four other men are accused of jumping in and hitting Callaway with their fists, bottles and pitchers.

Callaway went outside after the beating and was shot.

Odessa police say Roosevelt Brown, 25, was the man who pulled the trigger.

Callaway was taken to the hospital but died.

Brown was later found in Lubbock, locked up and charged with first degree murder.

Bond for both Alexander and Smith has been set at $100,000 each.

