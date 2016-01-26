14 undocumented immigrants detained after being left without food, water

More than 10 undocumented immigrants from Central America were left behind without food and water in Valentine, Texas, on New Year’s Eve.

They were later found and detained in an abandoned house.

14 people were abandoned, without food and water, in 30 degree temperatures on New Year’s Eve by their "coyote."

The Van Horn Advocate reported, the undocumented migrants, were going around asking for meals but they were caught by Customs and Border Protection agents at 403 Bell Ave in Valentine, which is about three hours away from Midland.

The 14 undocumented immigrants were waiting for a week for a second "coyote" to take them to their final destination, when they were found inside the empty home by Border Patrol.

Among the group was an 18-year-old from Ecuador and she was trying to re-unite with her mom and grandma in New York.

The majority of them were from Guatemala but a few were from Mexico and they were hoping to get to places as far as Ohio and New York.

The Van Horn Advocate continued saying the migrants paid the "coyote" between $1,500 $2,500.

With more agents patrolling the border, "coyotes" are seen guiding undocumented immigrants through the summer heat and cold winter resulting in more deaths.

