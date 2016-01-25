Dog tied to speed limit sign on Highway 80

A local dog is now recovering after being left behind to fend for himself.

Speedy was found off of the 50 miles per hour speed limit sign on West Highway 80.

A NewsWest 9 viewer said he found speedy, a man’s best friend, tied to the pole without food and water.

The driver sent this picture of speedy Sunday Jan. 24 around 11:15 in the morning.

Along with the picture Speedy's rescuer says speedy was tired of trying to free himself and full of porcupine needles.

Speedy’s rescuer also says he called the Midland Sheriff Office to tell them about what he believed was an animal cruelty case.

The Odessa resident took it upon himself to rescue speedy.

He took Speedy’s picture and posted it on social media.

He says the community responded and someone with the West Texas Diamonds in the Ruff picked up Speedy and took him to a vet in Colorado City for treatment.

Speedy’s rescuer says Speedy is on his way to recovery thanks to the community’s response.

Midland's Sheriff Gary Painter said this is not animal cruelty case.

But if it hadn’t been for Speedy’s rescuer he would have had to be put down.

